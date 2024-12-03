Gold Road Resources Gains New Substantial Holder

Gold Road Resources Ltd (AU:GOR) has released an update.

Gold Road Resources Ltd has announced a new substantial holder in the company, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries holding significant voting power. This development could influence the company’s future decisions and strategies, attracting attention from investors focused on stock market dynamics.

