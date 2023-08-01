Gold Road Resources (ELKMF) Price Target Increased by 8.38% to 1.34

The average one-year price target for Gold Road Resources (OTC:ELKMF) has been revised to 1.34 / share. This is an increase of 8.38% from the prior estimate of 1.24 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.07 to a high of 1.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.74% from the latest reported closing price of 1.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Road Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELKMF is 0.17%, a decrease of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 217,453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 63,139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,764K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELKMF by 3.79% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 44,861K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,256K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELKMF by 9.78% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 27,913K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,513K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELKMF by 6.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,119K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,162K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELKMF by 6.19% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 12,500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

