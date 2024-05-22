Gold Road Resources Director Ups Stake

Gold Road Resources Ltd (AU:GOR) has released an update.

Gold Road Resources Ltd has announced that Director Denise Patricia McComish has increased her indirect stake in the company, purchasing 30,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares on-market for a total consideration of $47,836.08. This transaction, carried out at $1.60 per share, brings her total indirect holdings to 50,562 shares. The transaction did not occur during a closed period that requires prior written clearance.

