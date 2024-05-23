Gold Road Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Gold Road Resources Ltd (AU:GOR) has released an update.

Gold Road Resources Ltd has disclosed a change in director Maree Naomi Arnason’s interests, reporting an on-market purchase of 30,000 shares at $1.555 per share, totaling $46,637.61. This transaction increased the indirect holdings of Arnason, under the , from 28,845 to 58,845 fully paid ordinary shares.

For further insights into AU:GOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.