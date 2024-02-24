Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) Price Target Decreased by 12.63% to 1.77

The average one-year price target for Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) has been revised to 1.77 / share. This is an decrease of 12.63% from the prior estimate of 2.03 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.31 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.51% from the latest reported closing price of 1.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Road Resources. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOR is 0.27%, an increase of 18.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 221,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 58,131K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,241K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOR by 7.25% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 42,931K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,566K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOR by 8.11% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 28,183K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,013K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOR by 35.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,682K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,274K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOR by 27.08% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 11,845K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,500K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOR by 12.87% over the last quarter.

