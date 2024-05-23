Gold Road AGM Concludes with Key Resolutions Passed

Gold Road Resources Ltd (AU:GOR) has released an update.

Gold Road Resources Limited reports successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on 23 May 2024. Shareholders voted on key issues including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of board members, with a noteworthy approval of performance rights grants to the Managing Director & CEO. Details of the voting and a video recording of the AGM will be accessible on the company’s website.

