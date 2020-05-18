US Markets
MRNA

Gold rises slightly on U.S.-China tensions, gloomy economic outlook

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, supported by strained Sino-U.S. relations and a dismal global economic outlook, although positive news from an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine spurred some risk appetite and capped the metal's gains.

May 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, supported by strained Sino-U.S. relations and a dismal global economic outlook, although positive news from an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine spurred some risk appetite and capped the metal's gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,735.04 per ounce by 0042 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,737.10.

* On Monday, the metal fell back from a more than seven-year high to settle 0.5% lower, as stocks and oil surged after drugmaker Moderna said its experimental vaccine showed promising results in an early-stage trial.

* Highlighting Sino-U.S. friction, stock exchange Nasdaq Inc is set to unveil new restrictions on initial public offerings, which will make it more difficult for some Chinese companies to debut on it, sources said.

* U.S. lawmakers and officials are crafting proposals to push American companies to move operations or key suppliers out of China that include tax breaks, new rules, and carefully structured subsidies.

* Money markets ramped up expectations that the United Kingdom could cut interest rates below zero for the first time.

* The global economy will take much longer to recover fully from the shock caused by the new coronavirus than initially expected, the head of the International Monetary Fund said.

* Gold has risen about 14% this year as central banks rolled out a wave of rate cuts and other stimulus to limit the economic damage from the pandemic. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Epicentres of the coronavirus outbreak including New York, Italy and Spain are gradually lifting restrictions that have kept millions inside.

* Palladium slipped 0.9% to $1,995.76 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $814.01, and silver fell 0.5% to $17.09. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK

ILO Unemployment Rate

March 0600 UK

Employment Change

March 0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment

May 1230 US

Building Permits: Number April (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2599; Reuters Messaging: harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA NDAQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular