Gold rises as simmering U.S.-China tensions boost demand

* EU, Japan unveil new stimulus measures

* Markets await U.S. initial jobless claims data due at 1230 GMT

* SPDR gold holdings at 7-year peak

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser (Updates throughout, adds comments)

By Brijesh Patel

May 28 (Reuters) - Gold rebounded on Thursday as deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijing's move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong fanned concerns over quick economic recovery and drove investors towards safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,719.08 per ounce by 0918 GMT, recovering from a two-week low of $1,693.22 touched in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,718.60.

"The tensions between U.S. and China continue to be rather on the high side. Overall, the market is a bit worried about the situation geopolitically and also economically," said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice president at precious metals trader MKS SA.

China's parliament approved a national security legislation for Hong Kong on Thursday, fuelling fears that could jeopardise its special autonomy and freedoms.

The new security law on Hong Kong has lead to an escalation in trade tension between the United States and China amid Washington ramping up criticism of China over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

The escalating tensions have increased interest in gold, which is seen as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Reflecting sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust holdings, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.2% to 1,119.05 tonnes on Wednesday, a seven year high. [GOL/ETF]

"ETF holdings are reaching fresh highs, and we expect investment demand to outweigh the weaker physical offtake in Asian markets. We still see risks skewed to the upside," ANZ said in a note.

Providing additional support to the metal was fresh stimulus boost, after Japan approved a fresh $1.1 trillion package, while the European Union unveiled one of 750 billion euros.

Investors now await initial U.S. jobless claims data due at 1230 GMT.

Elsewhere, palladium fell 0.4% to $1,928.32 per ounce, while platinum rose 1.1% to $827.70 and silver was steady at $17.30. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.