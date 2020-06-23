Gold Rises After Mixed Messages On US-China Trade Deal

(RTTNews) - Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday and the dollar fell slightly as investors react to mixed messages from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal.

Also, a number of states in the U.S. continued to report a rise in new virus cases and hospitalizations, helping boost the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 9 million mark with World Health Organization saying that record numbers globally are not just the result of more countries testing.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,757.48 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,772.15 per ounce.

Asian stocks recovered from an early slide today and European markets advanced after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the U.S.-China trade deal is intact, easing doubts sparked by comments from Trump aide Peter Navarro that the trade deal signed in January was over.

Peter Navarro, director of trade and manufacturing policy at the White House, appeared to tell Fox News on Monday evening that the trade deal with China is "over."

He linked the breakdown in part to Washington's anger over Beijing's not sounding the alarm earlier about the coronavirus outbreak.

He later said that his comments had been taken out of context.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.