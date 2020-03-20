Gold rises 1% on safe-haven appeal but set for weekly drop
(Adds comments, details and updates prices)
* Dollar set for biggest weekly gain since 2008 crisis
* Platinum set to post worst week ever
* Silver on track for second weekly decline of about 15%
By Asha Sistla
March 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose 1% on Friday as safe-haven buying offset a rush for cash amid fears over the economic hit from the coronavirus, but bullion was headed for a second weekly drop as investors sold the metal to meet margin calls in other assets.
Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,481.30 per ounce by 0328 GMT after a 1% fall in the previous session and was en route to post a near 3% decline for the week. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.5% to $1,486.50.
"Gold continues to maintain its safe-haven properties, and has been performing better than other commodities," said John Sharma, an economist with National Australia Bank.
"However, with deep fears of an impending coronavirus-induced recession, investors are flocking to cash, treasuries and the dollar, and shedding some gold holdings to cover margin calls."
Asian shares sought a reprieve following gains on Wall Street, while the dollar was set for its biggest weekly rise since the 2008 crisis as the epidemic drove a dash for cash. [MKTS/GLOB] [USD/]
The U.S. Federal Reserve opened the taps for central banks in nine new countries to access dollars in hopes of preventing the outbreak from causing a global economic rout.
Several countries rolled out measures to stem the economic damage, with the U.S. Senate unveiling a $1 trillion economic stimulus plan, while the Bank of England promised 200 billion pounds of bond purchases and cut its key interest rate to 0.1%.
While gold has been reacting to moves in financial markets and at times found support from stimulus measures, "it's a bumpy ride as liquidity and participation continue to fall by the wayside," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, in a note.
"I'm not so sure this is so much a function of the market, or due to the fact that many gold traders are working at home."
The global economy is already in a recession as the hit to economic activity has become more widespread, a Reuters poll showed.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged by the most since 2012 last week.
Palladium rose 0.5% to $1,660.30 per ounce. Platinum jumped 3.1% to $604.66 but was set to post its biggest ever weekly fall.
Silver gained 2.6% to $12.42, but was on track to post its second steepest weekly decline of about 15% since September 2011. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources
- Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending