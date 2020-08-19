US Markets
Gold retreats as dollar slide pauses; Fed minutes eyed

Sumita Layek Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ

Gold dropped below the key $2,000 level on Wednesday as a five-session sell-off in the U.S. dollar paused, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve for cues on future policy measures to support the virus-stricken economy.

Spot gold XAU= was down 1.6% to $1,968.84 per ounce at 10:56 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 1.7% to $1,979.20.

"The dollar is brushing up against some very strong resistance and we're going to need a strong signal from the Fed to see the next wave of selling pressure to hit the dollar," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA.

"The Fed policy is going to remain extremely accommodative; there's too much uncertainty and some stalling in large parts of the recovery," Moya said, adding that the minutes could help gold hit $2,000 again.

Minutes from the Fed's last meeting are scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

Widespread stimulus measures and a low interest rate environment pushed gold prices to an all-time peak on Aug. 7, but bullion has pared gains since then.

Gold was also pressured as a senior Trump administration official said a smaller coronavirus relief bill worth around $500 billion could be reached, as opposed to one between $1 trillion and $3 trillion that had been previously expected.

The dollar .DXY ticked up, halting a slide that took it to more than a two-year low on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 .SPX equities index held near record highs. .NUSD/

Higher stock markets and the dollar's effort to stabilize are acting as short-term headwinds for gold, George Gero, managing director at RBC Wealth Management, said in a note.

However, he added any dips in gold will be bought on concerns over the global economy and increasing inflation expectations with more debt and stimulus.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= fell 1.2% to $27.30 per ounce. Platinum XPT= dropped 2% to $937.03 and palladium XPD= fell 1.5% to $2,156.78.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8061822693; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

