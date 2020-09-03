US Markets

Gold retreats as dollar firms, risk sentiment improves

Contributor
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Gold prices retreated further on Thursday, adding to its sharp drop in the previous session, after its safe-haven appeal was dented by a stronger U.S. dollar and an uptick in risk appetite following economic data that bettered expectations.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% to $1,937.54 per ounce by 0535 GMT, after falling 1.4% on Wednesday in its biggest one-day drop since Aug. 19.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,945.40.

"Gold is tracking inversely the moves in the dollar... and part of the reason gold has not capitalised as much after Jackson Hole is risk appetite seems strong," said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak, referring to the annual central bankers' conference.

"Although there is positive growth, the overall economy is still very very weak in absolute terms and central banks are expected to remain dovish, which should be supportive for gold."

The dollar index .DXY rose for a third straight session against its rivals, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

Data showing a sustained recovery in China's services sector and the prospect of additional U.S. stimulus whetted risk appetite. MKTS/GLOB

The U.S. Federal Reserve, in its "Beige Book" report, highlighted that U.S. business activity and employment ticked up through late-August, but economic growth was generally sluggish as COVID-19 hotspots hampered reopening.

Gold has gained about 28% so far this year, helped by ultra-loose monetary policy adopted by major central banks to mitigate the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Investors now await the initial weekly U.S. jobless claims report due later in the day, as well as U.S. payroll figures on Friday, for future direction.

Spot gold may retest a support at $1,936 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into the $1,906-$1,923 range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

Elsewhere, silver XAG= dropped 0.9% to $27.25 per ounce, platinum XPT= was steady at $905.22, and palladium XPD= eased 0.1% to $2,246.53.

goldhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2GfElTd

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

