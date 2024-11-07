News & Insights

Stocks

Gold Resource’s Survival in Jeopardy Amid Cash Flow and Production Woes

November 07, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gold Resource (GORO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Gold Resource faces a significant risk to its viability as a going concern, as evidenced by its limited cash reserves of approximately $1.4 million as of September 30, 2024. The company struggles with generating positive cash flow due to operational challenges at its DDGM site and has failed to meet production targets, exacerbating its financial instability. Without securing long-term debt or additional equity capital, Gold Resource risks further deterioration of its working capital and may have to suspend operations. Even if additional capital is obtained, uncertainty remains about whether the company can achieve profitable and sustainable operations.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on GORO stock based on 1 Buy.

To learn more about Gold Resource’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GORO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.