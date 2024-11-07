Gold Resource’s Survival in Jeopardy Amid Cash Flow and Production Woes

Gold Resource (GORO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Gold Resource faces a significant risk to its viability as a going concern, as evidenced by its limited cash reserves of approximately $1.4 million as of September 30, 2024. The company struggles with generating positive cash flow due to operational challenges at its DDGM site and has failed to meet production targets, exacerbating its financial instability. Without securing long-term debt or additional equity capital, Gold Resource risks further deterioration of its working capital and may have to suspend operations. Even if additional capital is obtained, uncertainty remains about whether the company can achieve profitable and sustainable operations.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on GORO stock based on 1 Buy.

To learn more about Gold Resource’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.