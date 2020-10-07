Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Dividends
Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GORO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that GORO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.79, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GORO was $2.79, representing a -55.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.24 and a 38.12% increase over the 52 week low of $2.02.

GORO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). GORO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03.

