Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GORO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that GORO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.03, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GORO was $3.03, representing a -51.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.24 and a 50% increase over the 52 week low of $2.02.

GORO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). GORO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.01.

