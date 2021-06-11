Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GORO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.97, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GORO was $2.97, representing a -41.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.04 and a 19.76% increase over the 52 week low of $2.48.

GORO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GORO Dividend History page.

