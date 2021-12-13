Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GORO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GORO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.79, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GORO was $1.79, representing a -52.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.78 and a 15.48% increase over the 52 week low of $1.55.

GORO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the goro Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.