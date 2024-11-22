Gold Reserve Ltd. Appoints New Auditor, CBIZ

Gold Reserve (TSE:GRZ) has released an update.

Gold Reserve Ltd. has announced a change in its auditing firm, appointing CBIZ CPAs P.C. as the new auditor following the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This transition, effective November 13, 2024, has been approved by the company’s board and audit committee, ensuring a smooth handover without any reportable issues or modified opinions in recent financial statements.

