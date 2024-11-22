News & Insights

Stocks

Gold Reserve Ltd. Appoints New Auditor, CBIZ

November 22, 2024 — 02:25 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gold Reserve (TSE:GRZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gold Reserve Ltd. has announced a change in its auditing firm, appointing CBIZ CPAs P.C. as the new auditor following the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This transition, effective November 13, 2024, has been approved by the company’s board and audit committee, ensuring a smooth handover without any reportable issues or modified opinions in recent financial statements.

For further insights into TSE:GRZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDRZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.