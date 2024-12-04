Gold Reserve Faces Potential CRA Tax Reassessment

Gold Reserve (TSE:GRZ) has released an update.

Gold Reserve Ltd. faces a potential tax reassessment by the Canada Revenue Agency, which could include significant amounts related to their 2014 arbitral award and agreements with Venezuela. The company, now based in Bermuda, is preparing to contest the CRA’s proposal, which presents a risk of substantial financial impact. This development has sparked uncertainty about Gold Reserve’s financial stability and future operations.

