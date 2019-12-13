US Markets

Gold remains below one-month peak as shares soar on trade relief

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar sagged, but prices held below last session's one-month high after reports the United States and China were close to signing a trade deal fuelled a rally in stock markets.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular