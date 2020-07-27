Cryptocurrencies

Gold Reaches All-Time High as Bitcoin Breaks Above $11k

Zack Voell CoinDesk
The price of gold reached a new all-time intraday high of $1,942 Monday, extending a rally that started in 2019.

  • A record high for the yellow metal comes during an approximately 28% rally since January.
  • Goldâs previous record high of $1,924 was reached on September 6, 2011.
  • Bitcoin, often viewed as digital gold, soared to $11,400 as the stalwart cryptocurrency keeps pace with gold.Â 
  • Bitcoin gained more than 13% over the past 24 hours, according to OnChainFX.Â 

