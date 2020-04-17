Gold rally loses steam on Trump plans to reopen U.S. economy

(Updates throughout, adds comment)

* China's economy registers first quarterly contraction since 1992

* Interactive graphic tracking the global spread: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

By Brijesh Patel

April 17 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 1.5% on Friday as investors opted for riskier assets after news of U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to restart the U.S. economy and promising early data related to a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Spot gold was down 1.4% at $1,693.20 an ounce by 0912 GMT, having this week scaled a seven-year peak on heightened worries over the worst recession in decades.

"The latest sentiment drift to the positive side and narrative that a plan to return to normal is now afoot are seeing spot gold trading back through $1,700-an-ounce technical support," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Global financial markets drew comfort from Trump's plans for a gradual reopening of the U.S. economy, overshadowing concern over data showing China that suffered its worst quarterly economic contraction on record.

Also lifting risk sentiment, a report detailed encouraging partial data from trials of U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental drug remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients.

The pandemic, which has infected more than 2 million people globally and killed 143,744, has battered economies and prompted central banks to roll out a wave of monetary support measures.

"While policymakers are eager to limit the economic damage, the reopening of their respective countries could be upended by a swift resurgence of the coronavirus," FXTM analysts said in a note.

"The broad rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine is still the necessary catalyst for a return to life as it once was and would be the spark required for a sustained rally in risk assets."

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Lower interest rates also cut the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

U.S. gold futures fell 1.3% to $1,708.70, narrowing their lead over London spot prices, signalling hopes for an improvement in strained supply chain logistics that have hampered bullion shipments to the United States to meet contract requirements. [CFTC/]

In other precious metals, palladium rose 1.1% to $2,176.35 an ounce, silver dipped 2.6% to $15.21 and platinum was down 1.5% at $771.81. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.