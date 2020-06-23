Gold rallies to more than 7-1/2 year high on flight to safety

June 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit its highest level since October 2012 on Wednesday, as demand was boosted by worries over a jump in coronavirus infections and hopes of more stimulus measures to combat the economic blow.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,769.59 per ounce as of 0043 GMT after hitting $1,773, its highest level since late 2012 in early Asian trade.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,789.20.

* For a second consecutive week, Texas, Arizona and Nevada set records in their coronavirus outbreaks, and 10 other U.S. states from Florida to California were grappling with a surge in infections.

* Coronavirus cases in the U.S. surged 25% in the week ended June 21 compared from the week before, according to a Reuters analysis.

* The European Union is prepared to bar U.S. travellers because of the surge of cases in the country, putting it in the same category as Brazil and Russia, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said the next stimulus bill will be focused on getting people back to work quickly and that he would consider a further delay of the tax filing deadline.

* Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

* Also helping gold, the dollar index fell 0.1% and hovered near a more than one-week low hit in the previous session. [USD/]

* A spike in new coronavirus infections weighed on investor sentiment towards riskier assets. [MKTS/GLOB]

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.28% to 1,169.25 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]

* Palladium eased 0.1% to $1,921.26 per ounce, platinum was steady at $828.92 and silver was mostly unchanged at $17.96. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.