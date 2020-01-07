Gold races to near 7-yr peak after Iran strike on U.S. forces roils markets

Gold soared as much as 2% on Wednesday to vault over the $1,600 ceiling for the first time in nearly seven years, as investors flocked to safe havens, after Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes against U.S. forces in Iraq.
