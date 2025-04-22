Commodities

Gold Pulls Back After Surging To New Record Intraday High

April 22, 2025 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gold futures initially extended yesterday's surge but pulled back sharply over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.

After jumping as much as 2.3 percent to a record intraday high of $3,485.60 an ounce, gold for April delivery dipped $5.40 or 0.2 percent to $3,400.80 an ounce.

The precious metal initially benefited from its appeal as a safe haven amid lingering trade war concerns and President Donald Trump's continued attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

However, buying interest waned as the day progressed due in part to reports Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a closed-door investor summit he expects the trade dispute between the U.S. and China to de-escalate.

Citing people who attended the session at an event hosted by JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bloomberg reported Bessent said negotiations haven't started but that a trade deal with China is possible.

A person in the room also told CNBC that Bessent called the current status quo unsustainable and predicted there will "de-escalation" in the "very near future."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.