Gold producer Polymetal considering disposing of its Russian assets

July 19 (Reuters) - Gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L is considering disposing of its Russian assets in a shift to focus on its operations in Kazakhstan, the company said on Tuesday.

The potential sale would be part of the firm's broader strategy to "de-risk its ongoing operations," the company said in a statement.

The miner also hoped offloading its Russian assets would shore-up Polymetal's footing on global capital markets, allowing it to re-enter equity indices that it was ejected from in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company said.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.