Markets

Gold Prices Surge On Global Tensions, Brexit Uncertainty

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gold prices spiked on Monday as rising U.S.-China tensions and continued uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal drove up demand for the safe haven.

The continued global surge in coronavirus cases also boosted the value of the precious metal.

Spot gold jumped $25.90 or 1.3 percent to $1,861.80 per ounce.

U.S.-China tensions continue to rise on reports that the United States will impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Also, traders have started pricing in the prospect of a no deal outcome to EU-UK trade negotiations after reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ready to walk away from negotiations amid stubborn differences on fishing rights in U.K. waters, fair competition and ways to solve future disputes.

The European Central Bank is expected to announce further bond-buying when it meets on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular