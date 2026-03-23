Gold Prices Remain Elevated: Growth Catalyst for FSM Stock?

Fortuna Mining FSM is predominantly a gold producer. The Vancouver, British Columbia- based company is benefiting significantly from the strong upward momentum in gold prices and sustained demand. Gold has climbed sharply in 2026 following a record-setting performance in 2025. Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and potential U.S. trade tariff threats have reinforced gold’s status as a safe-haven asset, further driving demand. Fortuna Mining, which divested the San Jose and Yaramoko assets in 2025, produced 65,130 gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”) from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

For the full year, the company generated 317,001 GEOs, successfully meeting its annual production guidance. Gold prices are currently in excess of $4,000 per ounce, despite the recent drop, amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. In addition, structural supply limitations — including declining production from aging mines and a lack of major new discoveries — are expected to provide continued support for gold prices.

In 2025, FSM’s free cash flow more than doubled year over year to $330 million, driven by a significant increase in realized gold prices to $4,166 per ounce. With high gold prices, Fortuna Mining is positioned for continued production growth, particularly with the anticipated development of the Diamba Sud project in the current year.

Taking a Look at Some Stocks Benefiting From High Gold Prices

Eldorado Gold EGO expects gold production at 490,000-590,000 ounces in 2026, representing an 11% year-over-year increase. This will be supported by its current operating mines, the Lamaque Complex, Kisladag, Efemcukuru and Olympias. First concentrate from the Skouries project is now expected in the early part of the third quarter of 2025, with commercial production targeted for the fourth quarter. Once operational, Skouries is set to significantly enhance Eldorado Gold’s production profile, costs and cash generation. Eldorado Goldthus expects gold output to reach 620,000-720,000 ounces in 2027, indicating a solid 40% increase from 2025 levels.

High gold prices are also benefiting Newmont Corporation NEM. Gold prices racked up significant gains in 2025 as the intense tariff war boosted safe-haven demand for bullion. The aggressive trade policies, including sweeping new import tariffs announced by the Trump administration, intensified global trade tensions and heightened investor anxiety, leading to the price rally. Also, central banks worldwide accumulated gold reserves, led by risks arising from President Trump’s policies.

Expectations of increased purchases by central banks, hopes of interest rate cuts and geopolitical tensions are other factors likely to help the yellow metal sustain the rally in 2026. Newmont’s average realized prices of gold jumped around 60% year over year in the fourth quarter, leading to a rise in its top line. Higher gold prices are expected to continue to drive Newmont’s performance.

FSM’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Fortuna Mining have gained in double-digits over the past year, surpassing the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry.

1-Year Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, FSM trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 3.34X. FSM is expensive compared with its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 and 2027 has remained stable in the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FSM's Zacks Rank

FSM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.