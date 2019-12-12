Gold Prices Mixed As UK Election Gets Underway

(RTTNews) - Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday as investors exercised caution ahead of a U.S.-China tariff deadline and amid the closely watched British election, with polls predicting a narrow Conservative win.

Spot gold edged down marginally to $1,474.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.25 percent at $1,478.75 per ounce.

Speculation is rife that the Trump administration may delay additional tariffs on about $160 billion worth of Chinese goods slated for Sunday.

Polling stations have opened across Britain for the "most important general election in a generation". The latest opinion polls indicated that the race has tightened significantly.

The Conservatives are hoping for a majority win, enabling to take Britain out of the European Union by the end of January. Today's election has been described by all parties as Britain's most important in memory.

Investors also await Christine Lagarde's first ECB meeting as President for clues about the future of monetary stimulus.

Earlier today, the Swiss National Bank held interest rates at rock bottom and reiterated its intervention threat.

The dollar hovered near four-month lows, a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and indicated it would not tighten monetary policy prematurely.

