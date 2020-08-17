Gold Prices Jump Ahead Of Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - Gold surged higher on Monday and the greenback skidded as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve minutes from last month's meeting, due to be released on Wednesday, for clues on its intentions moving forward.

Spot gold rose $36.40 or 1.77 percent to $1,979.20 per ounce after tumbling 4.5 percent last week in its biggest decline since March.

The minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting will be scrutinized for any clues to policy changes at its next meeting in September.

Investors are also grappling with the uncertain fate of the further coronavirus stimulus in the United States as the nation's lawmakers continued to wrangle over the package - making gold an attractive safe haven.

Meanwhile, with the U.S. Presidential election campaign heating up, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have aggressively ramped up their efforts to reach out to as many prospective voters as they can before polling on November 3.

The Democratic national convention in the United States begins today, where Joe Biden will formally become the candidate to challenge Donald Trump for the November election.

