GOLD

Gold prices help Barrick post three-fold jump in quarterly adjusted profit

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp reported a near three-fold jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, benefiting from a jump in gold prices fueled by widespread coronavirus stimulus measures unveiled globally.

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N reported a near three-fold jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, benefiting from a jump in gold prices fueled by widespread coronavirus stimulus measures unveiled globally.

The Toronto-based company's adjusted profit rose to $726 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $264 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOLD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters