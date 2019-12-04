Gold prices gain on mixed U.S.-China trade signals

Gold prices edged up on Thursday as conflicting signals from Washington and Beijing prolonged the uncertainty about a trade deal, a day after positive comments by U.S. President Donald Trump knocked the bullion off its one-month high.
