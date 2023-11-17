Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD’s Weekly Rise Fueled by Fed Rate Hike Speculations

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold prices rise amid Federal Reserve rate hike speculation.

U.S. economic data suggests weakening inflation pressures.

Central banks’ actions bolster gold’s market position.

Gold Prices Surge Amid Rate Hike Speculation

Gold (XAU/USD) prices witnessed a notable increase this week, positioning for their first weekly rise in three. This uptick comes as market sentiments lean towards the belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve might halt its interest rate hikes, influencing the dollar and Treasury yields. The bullion’s growth stands at 2.4% for the week, as investors speculate on the Fed’s next moves.

Economic Data Influencing Gold Market

Recent U.S. economic data has played a pivotal role in shaping market perceptions. The U.S. consumer price index’s stagnation and a smaller-than-expected rise in the core rate indicate weakening inflationary pressures. Moreover, a significant drop in producer prices, the largest in over three years, alongside rising unemployment claims, seem to support the Fed’s inflation control efforts. These factors collectively have led to a recalibration of expectations regarding future Fed actions.

Gold’s Appeal in Current Market Conditions

The possibility of lower interest rates enhances gold’s attractiveness, a non-yielding asset traditionally used as an inflation hedge. With the dollar on track for a weekly decline and Treasury yields hovering at two-month lows, gold has become more accessible for investors using other currencies. The metal’s price resilience above $1,930, coupled with persistent central bank demand, provides a sturdy foundation against short-term economic data strengths.

Inflation and Federal Reserve Policy

Inflation indicators like the producer price index and consumer price index showing declines are bolstering investor confidence that the Fed might pause its rate hikes. This expectation is further supported by recent import price and jobless claims data. Despite Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hints at possible future hikes, the market is increasingly leaning towards a rate hold in the upcoming December meeting.

Market Outlook and Central Bank Actions

In conclusion, thegold marketexhibits a bullish outlook, underpinned by expectations of a dovish turn in Fed policy and subsiding inflation. Central bank activities, especially China’s ongoing gold reserve increases, are also crucial in sustaining gold’s market position. Investors remain watchful for any shifts in economic data that could influence the Fed’s rate decisions.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is currently trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating a strong bullish trend.

The current price of 1986.14 is hovering just below the minor resistance level of 1987.00, suggesting the potential for a breakout to test the main resistance at 2009.00. Its position above the main support level of 1930.44 further reinforces the bullish sentiment.

The proximity of the price to the minor resistance, combined with its placement above key moving averages, signals a robust upward momentum in the market.

This positioning suggests that gold might continue to experience upward pressure in the short term, potentially challenging the next resistance levels.

