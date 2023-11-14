Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Traders Bracing for Consumer Inflation Report

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold prices in holding pattern ahead of U.S. CPI, PPI data.

October CPI expected to show slowdown, impactsgold market

Fed’s rate decision crucial in shaping gold’s value.

COMEX speculators cut back on gold net long positions.

Gold Market Awaits Key Inflation Data

As investors await critical U.S. inflation data, Gold (XAU/USD) prices have entered a holding pattern, trading within a tight range. The market’s focus is on the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) releases, with the CPI data expected at 13:30 GMT today. This cautious stance reflects the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s next moves in response to inflation trends.

Inflation Expectations and Gold’s Response

Expectations are set for a slowdown in October’s headline CPI, potentially rising by only 0.1% compared to September’s 0.4% increase. The core inflation rate is anticipated to hold steady at 0.3%. Any deviation from these forecasts could trigger a reevaluation of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory. For gold, traditionally seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates could increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal, potentially dampening its appeal.

Federal Reserve’s Policy Outlook

The Federal Reserve’s stance remains a critical factor, with the market pricing in an 86% chance of rates remaining unchanged in December. This perspective aligns with recent comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials, who have expressed uncertainty about the adequacy of current rates in combating inflation. Meanwhile, Moody’s recent downgrade of the U.S. credit outlook adds to the complex economic backdrop although the current price action suggests investors are treating it as a non-event.

Speculators’ Positioning in Gold Market

Reflecting the prevailing market caution, COMEX gold speculators have recently scaled back their net long positions, as reported by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. This move indicates a broader sentiment of caution and uncertainty among investors, waiting for clearer signals from inflation data and Federal Reserve policies.

Short-Term Forecast for Gold Prices

In the short term, gold prices are likely to remain sensitive to the forthcoming economic data. If inflation rates align with or are lower than expectations, it could ease pressure on the Fed to hike rates aggressively, potentially providing some support to gold prices. Conversely, higher-than-expected inflation could bolster the case for further rate increases, likely exerting downward pressure on gold.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is currently trading above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend in the medium to long term.

The current price of 1945.31 sits comfortably above the 200-day average of 1935.49 and the 50-day average of 1923.79, suggesting sustained positive momentum.

Its positioning also indicates that it is closer to the minor resistance level of 1952.21 than to the minor support level of 1930.54, which might lead to a test of higher resistance levels if the upward trend continues. However, proximity to the minor resistance could also mean potential for pullbacks if the resistance holds strong.

Overall, the market sentiment for gold appears bullish, but caution is warranted near resistance levels.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.