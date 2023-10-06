Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Tensions Rise Ahead of Crucial U.S. Jobs Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold grapples with market indecision, constrained by a cautious eye on U.S. non-farm payrolls.

A tight labor market tightens the Fed’s grip, adding pressure to an already beleaguered gold.

Dollar’s minor retreat offers scant relief as gold navigates a minefield of fluctuating yields.

Gold’s Roller-Coaster Ride Amid Dollar Flux

Gold (XAU/USD) has been on a roller-coaster ride, caught in the crosscurrents of fluctuating U.S. dollar and bond yields. The market is treading cautiously, with traders eyeing the upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls report. The commodity inched up slightly on Friday after a nine-session decline but remained within the previous day’s range, signaling investor indecision.

At 06:36 GMT, Gold (XAU/USD) is trading $1819.62, down $1.715 or -0.09%. December Comex gold futures are at $1833.10, up $1.30 or +0.07%.

Labor Market Signals and Rate Hike Fears

The narrative of a tight labor market has been one of the key factors pressuring gold. Traders are growing wary as strong labor data is likely to give the Federal Reserve ammunition to keep rates elevated. Since peaking above $2,000 per ounce in May, gold has retreated nearly 12%, responding to hawkish cues from the Fed.

The Dollar and Treasury Yields

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index eased for a second session, offering some breathing room for gold. This comes as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields retreat from a 16-year peak. However, unless there’s substantial evidence that Treasury yields have topped out, it’s unlikely that gold will embark on a bullish journey.

Non-Farm Payrolls and SPDR Gold Trust

The market is now geared up for today’s nonfarm payrolls data, projected to show an addition of 170,000 jobs. A stronger-than-expected number could send gold plummeting below $1,800. Simultaneously, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF is registering its lowest holdings since August 2019, indicating that rallies are likely driven by short-covering rather than genuine buying.

Short-Term Forecast

Until the jobs data clarifies the Federal Reserve’s stance, gold is expected to trade steady-to-lower. The market lacks the conviction for a definitive move, and only a significant technical reversal supported by high trading volumes could inject some bullish sentiment.

Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is currently trading at $1819.03, significantly below both the 200-day moving average of $1927.91 and the 50-day moving average of $1907.60, signaling a bearish trend.

While the asset has remained above the main support at $1889.37, it has failed to challenge even the minor resistance at $1926.25, further indicating a bearish momentum.

The price is also below the trend line support of $1916.31, making an upside acceleration unlikely at the moment.

Given these technical indicators, market sentiment leans towards the bearish side, although it’s crucial to watch for a potential reversal bottom.

