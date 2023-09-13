Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Tensions Ahead of US Consumer Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold (XAU/USD) prices sway amid macroeconomic forces and investor sentiment.

Awaiting U.S. inflation data that might shape Fed’s next move.

ECB’s looming decision could further rattle gold’s stability.

Gold Prices on the Edge: Awaiting Crucial U.S. and European Signals

Gold’s (XAU/USD) price has been on a seesaw this week, caught between macroeconomic forces and market sentiment. As spot gold lingers above a recent two-week low, investors are keenly awaiting U.S. inflation data—a significant influencer of Federal Reserve policy.

Investor Anticipation: The U.S. Inflation Factor

Spot gold trades cautiously at $1911.17 after dipping to $1,906.50 earlier this week. As the U.S. dollar index inches up by 0.2%, the market is fraught with anticipation for the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Some traders have opted for a tactical withdrawal, perhaps eyeing more favorable entry points post-data release.

Interest Rates and Currency Dynamics

While the spotlight is on the U.S., the European Central Bank (ECB) is not to be overlooked. Facing its own economic headwinds, Europe’s impending rate decision could also sway thegold market An unstable euro could trigger increased demand for gold as a safe haven, especially if the ECB opts for another rate hike.

Potential Price Directions for Gold

Should the inflation data come in hotter than expected, we could see gold plunge below the psychological $1,900 level. However, a tamer rise in inflation, particularly in energy prices, could offer gold a rebound. With traders attributing a near 50% chance for a Fed rate hike in November, gold remains at the mercy of rate expectations.

Short-term Forecast

The short-term landscape for gold (XAU/USD) is a mixed bag. A potential break below the support zone of $1,893.07 to $1,885.79 per ounce could signal a tumble towards the $1,850 level. As a non-yielding asset, gold’s attractiveness dwindles with each interest rate hike, adding another layer of complexity to its near-term outlook.

To summarize, gold prices hang in a precarious balance, driven by imminent economic data and global monetary policy shifts. The coming days are crucial, promising to either buoy or sink investor sentiment. For now, the market waits with bated breath.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Gold (XAUUSD)

The current 4-hour price of $1909.82 sits below both the 200-4H ($1923.65) and 50-4H ($1926.43) moving averages, suggesting a bearish trend. The 14-4H RSI at 33.39 also confirms an oversold condition, adding weight to a bearish sentiment.

While the price is slightly above the main support area of $1893.07 to $1885.79, it remains considerably lower than the main resistance area of $1946.99 to $1954.88. Although no minor support or resistance levels are noted, the overall market sentiment for Spot Gold appears to be bearish based on these technical indicators.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.