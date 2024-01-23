Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Surges Amid Lower Treasury Yields, Dollar Weakness

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Gold prices increase with declining U.S. Treasury yields

Investors focus on upcoming GDP, PCE data for market direction

Dollar’s fluctuation influences gold’s short-term outlook

Gold Prices React to Economic Indicators

Gold prices are trading higher on Tuesday, influenced by a combination of declining U.S. Treasury yields and a softer U.S. dollar. This movement comes as investors eagerly await decisions from various central banks and key U.S. economic data releases scheduled for the week.

AT 07:34 GMT, Gold (XAU/USD) is trading $2031.56, up $9.90 or +0.49%.

Treasury Yields and Economic Data in Focus

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note is slightly lower on Tuesday are settling around 4.103% the previous session, a notable decrease from last week’s high, which was its best level since December. Similarly, the 2-year Treasury bond yield also declined. These shifts in Treasury yields are critical as they reflect market speculation about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions, which are pivotal for both the economy and market directions in 2023.

Anticipation of GDP and PCE Data

Investors are particularly focused on the upcoming preliminary GDP growth figure for the fourth quarter and the Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for December. These data points are expected to provide insights into the economy’s health and the potential trajectory of the Fed’s interest rate policy.

Dollar Weakness and Gold’s Appeal

The U.S. dollar index’s overnight decline has enhanced the appeal of gold for holders of other currencies. Despite being close to a recent high, the greenback’s fluctuations are closely watched as they influence expectations around the Federal Reserve’s rate adjustments.

Short-Term Outlook for Gold

In the short term, gold’s price movement appears to be in a holding pattern, awaiting further cues from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rate cuts. The market’s current pricing suggests a reduced expectation of rate cuts this year, with the first cut now anticipated in May.

However, if central banks counter the narrative of imminent rate cuts, this could exert downward pressure on gold prices from a yield perspective. Upcoming U.S. economic reports, including the flash PMI, GDP estimates, and PCE data, will be crucial for investors before the Fed’s meeting at the end of January.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is currently on a potentially bullish path, evidenced by its rise from a previous close of 2021.66 to a current price of 2030.88.

This upward trend is underscored by the price’s proximity to the 50-day moving average of 2023.36, which is likely to serve as a pivotal point for the market’s intermediate direction. Additionally, the price sits above the 200-day moving average at 1963.78, reinforcing the bullish sentiment.

The market is trading between the minor support level at 2009.00 and minor resistance at 2067.00. Breaking above this minor resistance could indicate a continued rise, potentially aiming for the main resistance at 2149.00. On the flip side, a retreat would lead to a retest of the minor support level.

However, the current market position near the 50-day moving average is a key factor in determining Gold’s next move.

