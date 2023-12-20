Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Steady as Fed Rate Cut Speculation Intensifies

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold strengthens amid Fed’s rate cut signals.

U.S. dollar, Treasury yields drop influencesgold market

Global inflation trends impact monetary policies.

Gold Gains Amidst Fed Rate Cut Prospects

Gold (XAU/USD) prices are inching higher on Wednesday. The precious metal has remained consistently above the crucial $2,000 level for a week, buoyed by the anticipation of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve next year. This sentiment is further fueled by the Fed’s recent signals indicating a possible end to its tightening phase and a shift towards rate reductions in 2024.

Treasury Yields and US Dollar Response

The prospect of these rate cuts has rippled through financial markets, notably impacting U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year yield has retreated, aligning with the Fed’s unexpectedly dovish pivot. Concurrently, the U.S. dollar is experiencing a slump against major currencies, trading lower as markets bet on imminent rate cuts. This weakening of the dollar has been a contributing factor to thegold markets current trajectory.

Global Inflation and Monetary Policies

The global inflation landscape is also influencing market sentiments. The U.K., for instance, reported a more significant than expected drop in inflation, reaching its lowest annual rate since September 2021. This decline has implications for the Bank of England’s monetary policy, which maintained a hawkish stance in its last meeting, emphasizing the need for a restrictive policy for an extended period.

Short-Term Market Outlook

In the short term, the market outlook appears cautiously optimistic for gold. The combination of a weakening dollar, declining Treasury yields, and shifting global inflation rates presents a favorable environment for gold prices. Investors, however, remain vigilant, awaiting the U.S. November PCE index report, which will offer further insight into the inflation trajectory and potentially influence the Fed’s policy decisions in the upcoming year.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is currently trading at 2042.54, positioned above both its 200-day moving average of 1957.36 and 50-day moving average of 1989.19. This indicates a generally bullish trend.

The price is hovering between the minor support at 2009.00 and minor resistance at 2067.00, suggesting a potential consolidation phase. However, it remains below the main resistance level of 2149.00.

Given its stance above key moving averages and near minor resistance, the market sentiment for gold appears cautiously bullish. Investors might watch for a breakout above the minor resistance to confirm a stronger bullish trend, or a pullback towards the main support for potential buying opportunities.

