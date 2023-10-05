Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Stable with Eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls, Rate Hikes

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold futures rebound slightly, breaking an eight-session losing streak, a low not seen since 2016.

Non-farm payrolls loom large, holding the potential to be a pivotal catalyst for gold’s future.

Federal Reserve’s unwavering stance on interest rates renders yield-less assets like gold less attractive.

Gold Shows Signs of Life Amid Economic Indicators

Gold (XAU/USD) futures are shaking off recent lows, indicating the market’s wavering sentiment ahead of critical economic indicators. On Thursday, spot gold inched up 0.3% to $1,826.74 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures showed similar gains, settling at $1,840.90. The precious metal is attempting a rebound after a consistent losing streak, its longest since 2016.

The Weight of Economic Indicators

Economic data is currently acting as the puppet master of thegold market The focus is sharply on Friday’s non-farm payrolls report, a critical metric for the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike decisions. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are factoring in a 24% chance of another 25-basis point rate hike this year. Adding to the list of decisive factors is next week’s U.S. CPI data. Both sets of data could either provide gold the much-needed ammunition to rally or push it further into the bearish territory.

Interest Rates and Treasury Yields

Gold’s performance has been largely influenced by Federal Reserve policies and Treasury yields. The Fed began raising interest rates in March 2022 and shows no signs of easing off, thereby making gold—an asset that provides no yield—less attractive. The recent decrease in 10-year bond yields and a softer dollar has somewhat relieved pressure on gold, but not enough to signal a bullish market.

Labor Market Signals

Economists are projecting a 170,000 increase in September’s non-farm payrolls, down from a 187,000 uptick in August. The ADP report released on Wednesday showed service sectors accounting for most job gains, but overall job growth was slower than expected. This tepid data could indicate a potential slowdown in interest rate hikes by the Fed.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautiously Bearish

In the immediate term, thegold marketis cautiously bearish, restrained largely by elevated Treasury yields and Fed policies. However, the metal could see a rally if the upcoming economic reports underperform expectations. For now, it would be wise for those long on gold to hold their positions because it looks as if the worst of the selling is over, although the outlook remains dicey.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Spot Gold (XAU/USD) is currently trading below both key indicators with a current Daily price of 1824.57. The 200-Day moving average stands at 1927.85, and the 50-Day at 1910.48, signaling a bearish trend in the market. The Daily price is also below the minor and main support levels, reinforcing the bearish sentiment.

However, it’s worth noting that the current Daily price did see a slight uptick from the previous close of 1821.32, suggesting minor bullish activity in an otherwise bearish landscape. Overall, the current market sentiment for Spot Gold leans bearish.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.