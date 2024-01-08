Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Slumps as Dollar Strengthens, Rate Cut Hopes Dim

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

U.S. dollar rise impacts gold prices

Robust U.S. labor data reduces Fed rate cut likelihood

Upcoming CPI to shape Fed policy, gold outlook

Gold Prices Dip in Anticipation of Monetary Policy Developments

Gold prices are lower on Monday, influenced by a strengthening U.S. dollar and shifting expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. This trend is a reaction to the latest U.S. economic indicators, which are guiding market sentiment about upcoming rate adjustments.

Market Trends and Gold Pricing

Early trading saw a decrease in gold prices, with spot gold (XAU/USD) reaching $2031.99 and February Comex Gold at $2038.20. This drop coincides with a modest rise in the dollar index by 0.1% and U.S. Treasury yields remaining above 4%. The market’s reassessment of the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cut, especially after Friday’s robust labor market data, is impacting gold’s value.

Impact of U.S. Labor Market Data

Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report, which showed more robust job growth than expected, has prompted a reevaluation of the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March. This probability has been adjusted to about 64%, a significant decrease from the nearly 90% chance seen earlier.

Influence on Gold’s Near-Term Performance

Gold’s immediate future will likely be shaped by the upcoming U.S. inflation reports. On Thursday, traders will get the opportunity to react to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, followed by Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI). Preliminary estimates show the CPI rising 0.2% in December or 3.2% annually. This will put it above the Fed’s target of 2.0%. Despite a strong end to 2023, gold’s path is closely linked to the evolving U.S. labor market, inflation and interest rate forecasts.

Short-Term Forecast – Bearish Pressure on Gold

The short-term outlook for gold leans bearish, as the market anticipates the U.S. CPI data, expected to be released this Thursday. This report could further influence the Federal Reserve’s rate cut decisions, currently weighed down by stronger labor market resilience and recalibrated interest rate expectations.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is currently trading above the significant 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend with its price at 2031.70, above both the 2011.71 and 1962.35 levels. Notably, there’s a support cluster at 2011.71 to 2009.00. This confluence of support could act as a strong base for gold, attracting buyers to sustain or push prices higher.

Traders might view this support cluster as a pivotal point. If the price consistently holds above this zone, it could reinforce buyer confidence, possibly leading to an upward movement towards the minor resistance at 2067.00. However, if this support fails, it might trigger a sell-off, with traders looking towards the next main support level at 1987.00. This potential vulnerability could shift market sentiment more cautiously or even bearish if the support cluster is decisively breached.

Considering these factors, the overall sentiment for Gold remains bullish, but traders will likely keep a close watch on the 2011.71 and 2009.00 levels for signs of either sustained support or a possible shift in market sentiment.

