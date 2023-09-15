Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Rises Amid Yuan’s Response to Robust Economic News

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold prices rise as dollar weakens against the yuan, fueled by strong Chinese economic data.

Potential U.S. rate hikes cast a shadow, making investors wary despite positive signs.

Robust U.S. economic data may delay anticipated rate cuts, with hikes more likely.

Gold Prices and Economic Data

Gold (XAU/USD) prices experienced a surge as Friday saw the dollar declining against the yuan, following encouraging economic figures from China. The latter ignited hopes of economic rejuvenation in the premier gold consumer. Nevertheless, the looming potential of more interest rate hikes in the U.S. has left investors cautious.

Yuan’s Response to Economic Indicators

China’s economic data exceeded expectations on several fronts, bringing a refreshing boost in market sentiment. Consequently, the offshore yuan appreciated by over 0.3% against the dollar. However, this comes after the yuan’s decline on Thursday due to the People’s Bank of China’s announcement of a reserve requirement ratio cut.

Despite these measures to ensure liquidity and aid the fragile economic revival, the yuan’s value could diminish further. While the central bank’s stimulus measures have been incremental, consumer confidence remains a challenge. Nonetheless, after the release of encouraging data regarding China’s factory output and retail sales, the yuan witnessed two-week highs against the dollar.

U.S. Inflation and Interest Rates

Recent U.S. data unveiled a significant rise in producer prices and a surge in retail sales, both influenced by gasoline price hikes. This trend followed the previous month’s spike in U.S. consumer prices, keeping the possibility of more Federal Reserve rate hikes alive. Due to the resilient U.S. economic landscape, there appears to be no pressing need for rate reductions, postponing such prospects until next year.

European Central Bank’s Move

The European Central Bank (ECB) elevated its key interest rate to an unprecedented 4%. However, signals indicate this might be their final hike. Typically, rate increases to combat inflation can reduce bullion demand, as gold doesn’t yield interest.

Short-term Forecast

Considering the U.S. economic health and rate decisions by major banks, gold prices face downward pressure. The market sentiment tilts bearish for the short term, especially with potential rate hikes on the horizon.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Gold (XAU/USD)

The current 4-hour price of XAU/USD sits slightly below its 200-4H moving average and is nearly at par with the 50-4H moving average. The 14-4H RSI reading of 57.05 suggests slightly strengthened momentum but isn’t in the overbought territory.

Despite the recent price increment from 1916.21 to 1919.00, Spot Gold remains within the main support and resistance zones. Specifically, it’s positioned closer to the main support area, which ranges from 1893.07 to 1885.79, while the main resistance looms between 1946.99 and 1954.88. Given these factors, the market sentiment leans cautiously bullish, though it’s nearing a pivotal zone.

The price action also suggests the market may be poised for an upside breakout if the buying is strong enough to overcome the 200-4H moving average at 1920.77.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.