Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Rises Amid Geopolitical, Economic Unrest

Highlights

XAU/USD eyes psychological $2,000 barrier.

Fed dissonance sows market confusion.

Treasury yields in flux, aiding gold.

Mid-East conflict amplifies gold appeal.

Middle-East Conflict Amplifies Gold’s Appeal

FXEmpire.com -

Gold (XAU/USD), often considered a safe-haven asset, posted its best weekly performance in seven months, soaring by 5.2%. As the Middle-East conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies, traders are pivoting towards the relative safety of gold. Israel’s shift from air strikes to ground operations has amplified existing fears. For gold, which has seen its prices climb from the mid-$1,800s to the mid-$1,900s, the psychological barrier of $2,000 is within sight. If the geopolitical situation deteriorates further, a rally towards this level appears increasingly plausible.

U.S. Economic Indicators Feed the Bullish Streak

Beyond geopolitics, U.S. economic indicators are proving favorable for gold. The September Consumer Price Index (CPI) was a head-turner, coming in hotter than expected at a 0.4% month-over-month increase and a 3.7% annual increase. This exceeds the forecast figures, which were already high at 0.3% and 3.6%, respectively. Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers also surpassed expectations earlier in the week. While market watchers initially speculated that the Federal Reserve would respond with a rate hike in their upcoming November meeting, those expectations have since tempered, contributing to gold’s upward trajectory.

Dollar Strength and Fed’s Equivocal Stance

The U.S. dollar found new strength, hitting a one-week high against a basket of currencies. Safe-haven currency buying, spurred by the Middle East conflict, played a role. This was juxtaposed by conflicting messages from the Federal Reserve. While Fed Governor Christopher Waller suggests that higher market interest rates may ease the Fed’s burden to raise its policy rate, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker believes that the current rates are sufficient. This dissonance has led to an environment of uncertainty, reflected by the market sentiment that indicates only a 10% likelihood of a Fed rate hike in the near term.

Impact on Treasury Yields

U.S. Treasury yields, which are often inversely correlated with gold, have been subdued. Market participants are carefully dissecting economic data and its subsequent impact on the Federal Reserve’s decisions. Factors like unexpectedly strong U.S. economic growth and concerns over burgeoning federal deficits are impacting bond markets. These dynamics are causing fluctuations in Treasury yields, which are essential to watch for their inverse relationship with gold prices.

Weekly Forecast: Bullish

In sum, the potent mix of geopolitical unrest and economic indicators is creating a bullish environment for gold. The asset seems poised for further gains, especially as uncertainty continues to pervade both the geopolitical and economic landscapes. Traders would do well to monitor upcoming developments in the Middle East, as well as statements from the Federal Reserve, to gauge future price movements accurately.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.