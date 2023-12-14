Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Rallies on Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Projections

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Prices Soar as Fed Signals Rate Cuts

Gold (XAU/USD) has reached a one-week high, propelled by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s indications of an impending end to its rate-hiking cycle and potential lower borrowing costs in 2024. This development has pressured the dollar and bond yields, making gold more appealing to foreign buyers. As of early Thursday, Gold is trading at $2035.01, showing a modest increase, while February Comex Gold futures have surged significantly.

Federal Reserve’s Impact on Markets

The Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain steady interest rates, combined with projections of a rate decrease by the end of 2024, has significantly influenced market sentiments. Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, suggested that the cycle of rate hikes might be concluding, leaving room for future adjustments if necessary. The market now anticipates a high likelihood of a rate cut by March.

Treasury Yields and Dollar Dynamics

Treasury yields have hit their lowest level since August, aligning with the Fed’s policy direction and rate cut forecasts for the coming years. This shift has led to an eased inflation forecast for 2024. Concurrently, the dollar has weakened in response to these developments, enhancing the attractiveness of non-yielding assets like gold.

Global Central Bank Policies and Gold

The outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting is likely to overshadow other imminent central bank decisions and economic data releases. As investors turn their attention to the European Central Bank and the Bank of England’s upcoming decisions, gold’s status is bolstered by its appeal in a lower interest rate environment.

Short-Term Outlook

The short-term outlook for gold is bullish. The anticipated decline in interest rates diminishes the opportunity cost of holding gold, a non-interest-bearing asset. The increase in holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF underscores this positive sentiment, as investors await further global economic updates and central bank decisions.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is currently trading at 2032.21, which positions it above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend in the medium to long term.

This current price is also between the identified minor support at 2009.00 and minor resistance at 2067.00, suggesting a consolidation phase. The fact that the price is closer to the minor resistance than to the minor support could be interpreted as a positive sentiment, with potential for an upward breakout.

Overall, the market sentiment for Gold appears bullish, supported by its position relative to key moving averages and its proximity to breaking through the minor resistance level.

