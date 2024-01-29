Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Prices Surge Amid Middle East Unrest, Fed Watch

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Middle East tensions heighten gold’s safe-haven demand.

Investors cautious ahead of Powell’s interest rate insights.

External factors, Fed meeting influence gold’s market trends.

Safe-Haven Appeal Boosts Gold

Gold prices experienced a rise on Monday, buoyed by escalating tensions in the Middle East that enhanced its appeal as a safe-haven asset. However, the market’s movement was somewhat restrained as traders anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming remarks, seeking insights into future interest rate decisions. Concurrently, lower U.S. Treasury yields and a softened U.S. Dollar provided additional support to gold prices.

At 07:55 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2031.05, up $12.46 or +0.62%.

Geopolitical Risks and Market

Wary Investors remain cautious amid increasing geopolitical risks, particularly following the drone attack in northeastern Jordan, which resulted in the death of three U.S. service members. The attack, attributed to Iran-backed groups, has heightened tensions and is likely to impact global risk sentiment, potentially benefiting safe-haven assets like gold and the yen.

External Factors Influencing Gold Market

Thegold marketis also responding to various external pressures. The impending liquidation of China Evergrande Group has contributed to a cautious market mood, limiting gold’s immediate upside. Moreover, with the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on the horizon, investors are closely watching for any signals of rate adjustments.

Fed Meeting and Dollar Stability

The dollar commenced the week on a weak note, as market participants evaluated U.S. economic data in light of the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting. Escalating Middle East tensions are keeping risk sentiment subdued. Despite a slight loss in the dollar index, the markets are recalibrating expectations regarding U.S. interest rate cuts, with a less aggressive easing now anticipated.

Short-Term Market Forecast: Cautiously Bullish

In the short term, gold’s market outlook appears cautiously bullish. The ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, combined with market anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions, are likely to sustain interest in gold as a safe-haven asset. Furthermore, the potential for interest rate cuts later this year could reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion, thereby supporting gold prices.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is edging higher on Monday with buyers trying to sustain the momentum needed to overtake the 50-day moving average at $2028.06. This would turn the intermediate-trend to up and could launch a rally into the nearest resistance at $2067.00, while turning the 50-day MA into support.

On the downside, the key support is $2009.00. A failure to hold this level will make gold susceptible to a plunge into the 200-day moving average at $1964.21.

Essentially, the tone of the market over the near-term will be determined by trader reaction to the 50-day moving average.

