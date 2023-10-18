Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Prices Soar Amid Middle East Tensions, Fed Speculation

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Middle East conflict boosts gold prices

Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Thursday could sway market sentiment

China’s economic growth lends support

Middle East Tensions Fuel Gold Rally

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has significantly bolstered gold prices (XAU/USD). A devastating event in Gaza has intensified fears of a wider regional conflict, driving investors towards the safe-haven asset.

Gold’s newfound buoyancy is further underpinned by its surpassing of key technical resistance levels, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a geopolitical risk premi

Fed’s Upcoming Actions on Radar

Despite robust U.S. economic data suggesting higher interest rates for an extended period, gold’s upward trajectory persists. Investors are closely monitoring Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech for cues on interest rate policies.

The Fed’s strategy has been a crucial determinant for non-yielding gold, but the market seems to be tentatively shrugging off the higher-for-longer rates narrative. Speculation is rife that Powell might reveal insights that could affect this perspective, impacting gold prices in the process.

China’s Economic Momentum Lends Support

China, being a top consumer of gold, plays an integral role in shaping the asset’s price dynamics. Recent data showed China’s economy growing at a rate faster than expected in the third quarter. This positive economic backdrop in China lends additional support to gold, especially when balanced against the current geopolitical uncertainties.

President Biden’s Imminent Israel Visit

Adding another layer of complexity to thegold marketis President Joe Biden’s forthcoming visit to Israel. As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensifies, Biden’s diplomatic venture could be a key catalyst for thegold market The visit coincides with increasing tensions and could significantly influence investor sentiment, depending on its outcome.

Bullish Outlook in the Short Term

Taking into account the multiple vectors of influence—geopolitical tensions, upcoming Federal Reserve announcements, and macroeconomic factors—the market sentiment for gold is tipping towards the bullish side.

Although the $1,953 level represents a significant resistance point, the array of impactful events on the horizon suggests that gold is poised for more upside action. Investors would do well to keep an eye on these evolving narratives as they consider their next moves in thegold market

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The current daily price of gold (XAU/USD) at 1936.39 has crossed both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, which stand at 1929.95 and 1901.45 respectively, signaling bullish momentum.

This surge also took out the minor resistance level of 1930.64, eyeing the main resistance at 1952.21. The uptick from the previous daily close at 1923.23 further solidifies the bullish sentiment.

The strong showing in relation to multiple technical indicators suggests bullish market sentiment for gold in the short term. However, a failure to sustain a rally over 1929.95 could signal an imminent correction.

