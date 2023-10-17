Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD in a Tug-of-War Between Fed Policy and Geopolitics

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold prices are grappling with conflicting U.S. economic indicators and geopolitical turbulence.

Treasury yields’ recent ascent and a stronger dollar are putting downward pressure on gold.

Market eagerly anticipates Jerome Powell’s speech for clarity on Federal Reserve policy.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East add a complex layer to gold’s price movements.

Gold Market Maneuvers Amid Multiple Variables

Gold prices (XAU/USD) are facing a tumultuous landscape, pulled in opposite directions by U.S. economic indicators and geopolitical undercurrents. The market has its eyes peeled for President Biden’s trip to Israel this week, which is part of an effort to mitigate Middle Eastern tensions. However, gold still struggles to sustain bullish momentum, falling for the second consecutive session.

Impact of Treasury Yields and the U.S. Dollar

The rise in U.S. Treasury yields to a week-high and a firming dollar are posing challenges for gold, a non-yielding asset. Yields are edging higher ahead of a string of U.S. economic data, including retail sales and industrial production. Inflation data from last week did little to support gold, despite coming in slightly above market expectations. The market is eagerly awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later this week, seeking clarity on the Fed’s future rate policy.

Geopolitical Factors Add Complexity

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas had initially propelled gold prices to over three-week highs. However, the golden luster seems to be fading as investors digest Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent statements and await President Biden’s diplomatic intervention. Market participants are also monitoring a possible ground invasion by Israel, an event that could substantially boost gold prices in the short term.

Shifting Market Sentiment and Speculation

Fed officials, including Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker, suggest that the current level of interest rates could be sufficient to ease inflation and impact the economy positively. Market speculation about Powell’s Thursday speech is rampant, with traders looking for cues that could sway the dollar and, in turn, gold prices. Meanwhile, COMEX speculators have increased their net short positions, adding to the metal’s downward pressure.

Near-Term Outlook: Bearish Undertones Persist

In the short term, thegold marketappears to be bearish, primarily due to the conflicting forces of geopolitical tensions and economic indicators. Unless there is a significant escalation in the Middle East or a drastic change in the Federal Reserve’s tone, gold prices are likely to remain under pressure. Keep an eye on U.S. Treasury yields and Powell’s upcoming speech for more definitive directional cues.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The current daily price of gold (XAU/USD) is $1915.20, which is below the 200-day moving average of $1929.61, suggesting the market faces resistance at this level. Additionally, the asset is above the 50-day moving average of $1900.84, indicating some bullish momentum.

Though the asset has pulled back slightly from its previous close of $1920.17, it’s still within striking distance of minor resistance at $1930.64 and comfortably above main support at $1752.85.

Given its position relative to these key technical indicators and levels, the market sentiment appears to be cautiously bullish but with resistance overhead. Nonetheless, due to the recent powerful short-covering rally, the market is vulnerable to a near-term correction.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.