Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Hits Three-Week High Amid Rate Cut Hopes

Highlights

Gold reaches three-week high, driven by rate cut expectations.

Dollar weakness, low bond yields boost gold’s appeal.

Record gold prices amid global economic, geopolitical tensions.

Gold Climbs Amid Rate Cut Expectations

Gold (XAU/USD) prices are trading higher on Thursday, reaching a three-week high. This surge comes as traders flock to gold, an asset that doesn’t yield interest, anticipating U.S. interest rate cuts next year. A weaker dollar and falling bond yields are also lifting gold’s appeal.

Impact of Dollar Weakness and Bond Yields

The dollar index, hitting its lowest point in five months, is set for its first annual drop since 2020. This makes gold more attractive for buyers outside the U.S. At the same time, the 10-year Treasury yields have hit their lowest since late July, reducing the cost of holding gold, which doesn’t offer interest returns.

Gold Prices Break Records

In a significant move, London’s gold price benchmark soared to an all-time high of $2,069.40 per troy ounce as reported by Reuters. This breaks the record set back in August 2020, according to the London Bullion Market Association.

Rate Cut Rumors Fuel Gold Rally

With central banks around the globe hinting at lower interest rates, gold prices are expected to climb higher. The Federal Reserve’s recent data suggesting easing inflation has traders betting on rate cuts. The CME FedWatch tool shows a high likelihood of a cut as soon as March.

Rate Cut Timing Still Uncertain

There’s still some debate over the timing of the Fed’s rate cuts. Futures point to significant easing, but some analysts argue that a policy shift in March might be too soon. This uncertainty plays a key role in the currentgold market

Gold’s Safe-Haven Status Strengthened by Geopolitical Tensions

Gold’s appeal is also getting a boost from ongoing tensions in the Middle East, including the Hamas-Israel conflict and attacks in the Red Sea. These factors underscore gold’s reputation as a safe-haven asset.

Short-term Forecast: Bullish

Given the mix of economic signals and geopolitical issues, gold’s short-term outlook looks bullish. The expected rate cuts and persistent global uncertainties seem poised to keep gold prices on an upward trajectory.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The current daily price of Gold (XAU/USD) at 2084.80 is positioned above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating a strong upward trend. This position, higher than the 200-day moving average of 1960.22 and the 50-day average of 2003.69, suggests a bullish sentiment in the market.

The asset’s price surpassing the main support level of 2009.00 further reinforces this bullish outlook. Although it is below the main resistance at 2149.00, the price remains significantly above the minor support level of 2067.00. This configuration, with the current price situated between these critical support and resistance levels, indicates a stable upward momentum.

The overall market sentiment for Gold, considering these technical indicators, leans towards bullish, reflecting positive investor confidence and potential for continued growth.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

