Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Glides Lower as Dollar Strengthens, Geopolitics Cool

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold falls with dollar’s climb.

Jobs data fuel rate hike pause speculations.

Investors await Powell’s policy hints.

Gold Prices Retreat

Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) slid to a near one-week low, influenced by a strengthening dollar and a decrease in safe-haven demand. Investors are now turning their attention to upcoming comments from Federal Reserve officials to gauge the trajectory of interest rates.

Dollar and Geopolitical Impact

The dollar’s recovery exerted pressure on gold, making it pricier for holders of other currencies. This shift reflects a mild reduction in geopolitical tensions, with the market’s risk appetite subtly improving as Israel signals potential flexibility in Gaza operations.

Fed’s Rate Hike Pause?

The recent U.S. jobs report suggested a cooling labor market, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve might pause its rate hikes. Bond markets echoed this sentiment, with Treasury yields recovering after a significant drop, reflecting investor reevaluation of the interest rate landscape.

Yield Dynamics

Treasury yields have rebounded, with the 10-year and 2-year notes seeing an uptick. This yield movement is in contrast to the fall observed post the jobs report, as investors now ponder whether the Fed’s unchanged rates signal a pause in monetary tightening.

Investor Focus

As the market faces a lull in significant economic data, the focus is on Federal Reserve speakers for clues on future policy. The remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell are particularly awaited, while gold holdings in the world’s largest ETF saw a modest increase, hinting at sustained investor interest in the metal.

Short-Term Forecast

The immediate forecast for gold prices leans bearish. With the dollar’s resurgence diminishing gold’s allure and Treasury yields climbing, investors are pricing in a potentially less aggressive Federal Reserve. Should Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterate a dovish stance in upcoming speeches, it could limit gold’s downside. However, the current trend suggests investors brace for further declines in thegold marketin the short term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold’s current price of 1968.30 is hovering above both key moving averages, signaling a bullish trend in the broader timeframe. However, its recent retreat from higher levels suggests a potential shift in momentum that could become bearish in the near term.

Positioned closer to the minor support at 1952.21 than resistance, a decisive move downwards may lead to a test of the 200-day and 50-day moving average supports.

Breaking through these averages might confirm a bearish trend reversal, with the main support at 1930.644 as the next focal point for traders.

The market sentiment, while tentatively bullish, is thus vulnerable to change should the price action indicate a sustained move lower.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.