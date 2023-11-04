Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Gains on US Dollar’s Pain

Highlights

Gold (XAU/USD) spot prices near $2,000 on a softer dollar and yield dip.

Missed job growth forecasts spur bets against imminent rate hikes.

Gold’s climb linked to the potential Fed shift amid a cooling labor market.

A dip in Treasury yields suggests a market recalibration and gold bullishness.

Dollar weakness enhances gold’s value; traders bet on a Fed rate pause.

Gold Prices Post Gains

FXEmpire.com -

The allure of gold (XAU/USD) strengthened this past week as spot prices touched $1,994.28 per ounce, riding on the back of a softer U.S. Dollar and retreating Treasury yields. This uptick came in the wake of employment figures that fell short of market forecasts, influencing investor sentiment to bet against any immediate interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. With gold futures nudging up by 0.3% to settle at $1,999.20, the psychological $2,000 threshold continues to challenge market participants.

Employment Data and Market Sentiment

The latest Non-Farm Payrolls report unveiled a rise of 150,000 jobs in October, undercutting the anticipated 180,000, sparking discussions about a cooling labor market that may deter the Fed from maintaining its hawkish stance. As wage inflation decelerates, the door seems open for a potential pause in rate hikes, providing a tailwind for gold prices. The economic slowdown was further evidenced by a dip in the U.S. services sector activity for October, painting a picture of a market ripe for dovish monetary policy.

Treasury Yields’ Influence

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields responded to the job data by dropping to a one-month low, reinforcing a bullish outlook for gold. The slide in yields reflects a broader market recalibration of expectations following the Fed’s recent pause in rate adjustments. The job creation numbers, though lower than expected, align well with the stable unemployment rates, nurturing a narrative that the economy might just be at an ideal equilibrium, neither too hot nor too cold—a “Goldilocks” state.

Dollar Dynamics

The dollar’s decline amplified gold’s appeal, as the currency index fell 1.1% to a six-week low, marking its steepest daily fall since July. With traders now assigning a 95% probability to the scenario of the Fed standing pat on rates come December, the greenback has seen its worst weekly performance in the same period. This weakness against major currencies like the yen, euro, and pound is concurrently symptomatic of the dovish turn taken by the Fed and the softer yield landscape.

Regional Tensions and Gold Outlook

As investors remain vigilant about the developments in the Middle East, October witnessed gold climbing more than 7% due to its safe-haven demand amidst geopolitical uncertainties. Although an immediate escalation into regional conflict appears unlikely, the precious metal’s significant rally over the past month may enter a phase of consolidation.

Short-Term Forecast

The convergence of these factors—slower job growth, possible Fed restraint, a retreating dollar, and regional stability—forges a constructive path for gold in the near term. While the ascent to the $2,000 level remains a challenge, the market’s sentiment leans bullish, anticipating that the blend of these dynamics could underpin further price gains for the yellow metal.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.