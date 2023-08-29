Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Gains Amid Dollar Dip and Yield Shifts

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold prices rally on shifts in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields ahead of major data releases.

Powell’s comments reignite discussions around stagflation, spotlighting gold as a hedge.

SPDR Gold Trust’s holdings increase suggests a bullish short-term outlook for gold.

Overview

Gold prices advanced on Tuesday, gaining momentum from recent shifts in the U.S. dollar, Treasury yields, and ahead of pivotal U.S. economic releases expected later this week.

U.S. Dollar and Treasury Yields

The U.S. dollar exhibited a dip against major global currencies, which provided a lift for gold. Concurrently, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields distanced themselves from their peak levels seen in 2007. These dynamics can influence gold prices, as the precious metal becomes less costly for holders of other currencies when the dollar weakens.

Federal Reserve’s Inflation Outlook

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks signal that the battle against inflation hasn’t subsided. The sentiment has reignited the stagflation discussions, prompting some to consider gold as a potential hedge. This week’s spotlight is on key U.S. economic data releases, particularly the PCE price index on Thursday and the non-farm payrolls report slated for Friday.

Gold as a Safe Haven

Heraeus analysts highlighted that higher interest rates could potentially curb consumer spending, pushing the economy closer to a recession. In such a scenario, bond yields might decline, and the dollar could weaken. This economic backdrop would be favorable for gold prices, making it an attractive investment option during tumultuous times.

Short-term Forecast

With the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, reporting a 0.3% increase in its holdings, the short-term outlook for gold appears bullish, especially given the existing economic indicators and upcoming data releases.

Technical Analysis

4 Hour Gold XAUUSD

The current 4-hour price of Gold has slightly declined from its previous 4-hour value, showing a modest drop from 1923.96 to 1922.50. While the price is below the 200-4H moving average of 1935.11, it remains above the 50-4H moving average of 1905.32, indicating a possible consolidation phase. The 14-4H RSI at 63.19 suggests that the momentum is leaning towards the stronger side, though not yet in the overbought territory.

Furthermore, Gold is comfortably positioned between the main support area of 1893.07-1885.79 and the main resistance zone of 1946.99-1954.88. Overall, the market sentiment leans slightly bullish, but caution is advised as it approaches key resistance levels.

